WINkLink Reaches Market Cap of $86.21 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $86.21 million and approximately $25.21 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008778 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $24,126,165.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

