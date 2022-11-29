WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 223,755 shares.The stock last traded at $42.89 and had previously closed at $42.70.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,539,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 111,176 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.