WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 526,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,323. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
