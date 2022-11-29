WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 526,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,323. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

