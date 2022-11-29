WOO Network Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $145.55 million and $9.19 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,678,644 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

