Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 21,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

