Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.86. 16,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

