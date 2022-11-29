Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 45,494 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 133.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 19.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 184,633 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 431.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 196,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 102.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,038.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,047 shares of company stock worth $199,986. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DermTech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $20.54.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

