Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 0.2 %

RNST stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,902. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

