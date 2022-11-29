Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.22% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,933. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $633.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

