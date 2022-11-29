Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 308,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,349,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 242,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 464,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.