Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 48,061 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,061 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,572,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

