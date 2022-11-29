Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.64. 36,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,362. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

