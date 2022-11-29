Workhorse Group (WKHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recently:

11/15/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $4.50.

11/15/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $8.00.

11/9/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

11/9/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WKHS remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,818,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Insider Activity at Workhorse Group

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 239,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

