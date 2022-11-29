Workhorse Group (WKHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recently:
- 11/15/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $4.50.
- 11/15/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $8.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00.
Workhorse Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:WKHS remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,818,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.98.
Insider Activity at Workhorse Group
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
See Also
