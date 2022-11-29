WOW-token Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $441.27 million and $1.28 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.30 or 0.01842452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030938 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00038637 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.01751659 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001428 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04387648 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

