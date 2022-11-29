Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Xcel Energy worth $443,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

