Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.13 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

