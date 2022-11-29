XRUN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $820,495.20 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $344.25 million and approximately $820,495.20 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

