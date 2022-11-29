XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. XSGD has a total market cap of $55.70 million and approximately $726,801.61 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004480 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,574,324 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

