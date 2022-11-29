XYO One Day Volume Hits $469,426.88 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $54.88 million and approximately $469,426.88 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0042629 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $519,486.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

