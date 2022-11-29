YES WORLD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $598,724.31 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $598,724.31 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.07 or 0.06914282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00498519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.98 or 0.30322308 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

