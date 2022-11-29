Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

