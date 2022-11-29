Zcash Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Zcash has a total market cap of $624.46 million and $35.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $39.51 or 0.00244620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,803,075 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

