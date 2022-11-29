ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $337,158.51 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $337,158.51 and approximately $123.67 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00246594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00088843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.