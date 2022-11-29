Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,755. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

