Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.