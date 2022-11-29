Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.