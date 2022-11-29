Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

