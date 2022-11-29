Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 17,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

