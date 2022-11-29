Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 111,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,637,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

