Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $164.08. 37,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.