Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.13. 3,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.