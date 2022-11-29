Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $25.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

