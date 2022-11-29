Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $25.42.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
