Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,228 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $34,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $666.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.