Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 275,231 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 309.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,231 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. 8,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

