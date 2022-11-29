Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 11,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

