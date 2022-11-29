Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.70. 55,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,421. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.