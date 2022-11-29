Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Republic Services Announces Dividend

RSG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.82. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

