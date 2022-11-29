Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,870 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 225.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 25,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,244. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.