Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in KLA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.40. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,887. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

