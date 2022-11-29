Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,407 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $264.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

