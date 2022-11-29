Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,093 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 344,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.77. 7,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.68 and a 200 day moving average of $241.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

