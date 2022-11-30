0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,904.28

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $90,904.28 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

