10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXAW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

