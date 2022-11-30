13,333 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 26.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

