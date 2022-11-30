14,916 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,726. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.46 and a 52 week high of $323.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

