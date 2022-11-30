19,913 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 29.2 %

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

