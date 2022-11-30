20,900 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Biohaven comprises 1.5% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 5,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.