21,020 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,747. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.