36,031 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 8,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

