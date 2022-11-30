396,982 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 2.57% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 681,365 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 586,160 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,746. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

